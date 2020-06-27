Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
NYCC at Hillside8781 169Th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 821-6285
New York Comprehensive Cardiology ,PLLC95 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 821-6285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Excellent service!!!
About Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Bengali, French, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiology
Dr. Palta speaks Bengali, French, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Palta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palta.
