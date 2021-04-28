Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Nayyar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Nayyar works at Garden State Gastroenterology in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.