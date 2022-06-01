Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Nair works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.