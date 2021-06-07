Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Pain Medicine - Springhill4197 NW 86TH TER, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-7777
-
2
UF Health Pain Medicine - Ayers720 SW 2nd Ave Ste 101, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 594-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He was compassionate, he listened carefully and he took action immediately to start the process of relieving my pain.
About Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1245407279
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University/Detroit Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Modern School
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kumar speaks Bengali and Hindi.
