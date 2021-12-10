Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Hp Med College Himachal Pradesh University Simla H P India.
Locations
Beauregard Medical Center4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 900, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 261-9877
Mri of Woodbridge2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 335, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 492-6726
- 3 7001 Heritage Village Plz Ste 120, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 261-9877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Kohli as our Primary Care Physician for many years. Our last appointments were this week. Dr. Kohli has a calm demeanor and listens closely to what you are complaining or asking about. He has always been kind to us, and we trust his treatment decisions implicitly. If he needs other medical opinions for something, he does not hesitate to write out a referral for exactly what he wants and which specialties need to provide it, even if insurance does not require a referral. One of the major labs maintains a presence right in his office, making lab visits more convenient. Sometimes we see his nurse practitioners instead, for routine visits. They are also excellent.
About Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1164446167
Education & Certifications
- McKeesport Hosp
- Hp Med College Himachal Pradesh University Simla H P India
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli speaks Hindi and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.