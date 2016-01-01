Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jethmalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Jethmalani works at
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Inc.911 Ligonier St Ste 204, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-2210
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588668545
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jethmalani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jethmalani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jethmalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jethmalani has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jethmalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jethmalani speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jethmalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jethmalani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jethmalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jethmalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.