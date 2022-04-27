See All Oncologists in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD

Oncology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at South Brookhaven Health Center in Patchogue, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC
    365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  2. 2
    North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  3. 3
    New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
    235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin B Deficiency
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Saved my life. Thorough very interested in patients well being
    — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1851497341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Dayanand Medical College, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

