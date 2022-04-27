Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at South Brookhaven Health Center in Patchogue, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.