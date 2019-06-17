See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Columbia Allergy in Fremont, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA, Camas, WA, Longview, WA, Clackamas, OR and Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    3448 MOWRY AVE, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 373-3000
  2. 2
    Asthma & Allergy Clinic
    1999 Mowry Ave Ste L, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 373-3000
  3. 3
    Asthma & Allergy Clinic
    520 Lawrence Expy Ste 303, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 800-1771
  4. 4
    Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    3400 SE 196th Ave Ste 101, Camas, WA 98607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 834-6700
  5. 5
    Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    788 14th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 636-1020
  6. 6
    Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    8740 SE Sunnybrook Blvd Ste 300, Clackamas, OR 97015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 220-2201
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Physical Therapy Specialists Ps
    1152 Douglas St, Longview, WA 98632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 940-0880
  8. 8
    Columbia Asthma & Allergy Clinic
    1406 SE 164th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 940-0810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2019
    We are grateful for the knowledge and expertise of Dr Jain- our lives have been changed dramatically after undergoing oral immunotherapy for life-threatening food allergic reactions. My son is now freely eating most of his allergens three years later and we no longer have to read labels on most foods. He is kind, patient, empathetic and understanding.
    Jun 17, 2019
    About Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Armenian, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1710973839
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Med
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jain speaks Armenian, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

