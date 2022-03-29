Dr. Sanjeev Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Gopal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Gopal works at
Locations
Virginia G Piper Cancer Care Network3645 S Rome St Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (623) 238-7370Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Virginia G Piper Cancer Care Network1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (623) 238-7370Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia G Piper Cancer Care Network750 S Ironwood Dr Ste 102, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 DirectionsThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We chose Dr. Gopal after dealing with disappointment with Banner. We could not have chosen better than Dr. Gopal, and we would recommend him to anyone and everyone. This man is so caring, so wise, so helpful... he stays on top of his specialty, and coordinates his recommendations with those from other specialties, to produce the best and healthiest outcome for his patients. He seems to know everything about his patient when they come in for consultation and check-ups. So he obviously stays on top of their charts, and other info. You would not know he has more than one patient, because when you are with him, you are the most important thing, and he's not hurrying you out of his office. I've dealt with him due to my dad's multiple myeloma, and we are so glad we chose him.
About Dr. Sanjeev Gopal, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1003821430
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Medical Oncology
