Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Agarwal works at University Hospital Of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.