Dr. Sanjaya Jha, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjaya Jha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Locations
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Mid-hudson Valley Early Education Center115 Delafield St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been in Dr.Jha’s care since 2014 and now… me. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. He not only is an excellent doctor but also takes the time to listen, makes sure you understand and takes every step to give the best care. I feel confident that whatever is going on with my husband or myself will be taken care of! Thankful for him, Dr. Steckman and all who work there! Excellent team!
About Dr. Sanjaya Jha, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114990033
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jha has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jha speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.