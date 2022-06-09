Overview

Dr. Sanjaya Hebbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hebbar works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.