Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Wright State U Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yathiraj works at
Locations
Manuel Garcia2902 59th St W Ste D, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 750-0602Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How could anyone leave a negative review for this unbelievably kind and caring Dr.? Dr. Yathiraj is of course known for spending time with his patients, and when its your turn you will be happy he does! I have never known a more thorough and caring Dr., who is a leader in his field and will tirelessly work to resolve your problem. You leave with a complete summary of your visit, and also what to expect with your next visit. He and his office staff are very kind and professional and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable and welcome.
About Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, MD
- Neurology
- English, Kannada
- 1508851718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Florida
- Wright State U Sch Med
- Kenyon College, Ohio
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yathiraj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yathiraj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yathiraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yathiraj works at
Dr. Yathiraj has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yathiraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yathiraj speaks Kannada.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yathiraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yathiraj.
