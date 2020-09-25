Dr. Sanjay Yadlapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadlapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Yadlapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr. Y is an excellent cardiologist and I can't praise him enough. He's been my cardiologist for more than 20 years and I am grateful for him. He listens well, is patient about answering questions, responds quickly to email, is very skilled and experienced in his field.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487626412
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- St Louis Univ Sch Med
- Methodist Hosp Brooklyn
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
