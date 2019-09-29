Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
AMITA Health Medical Group Memory Disorders Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He relived my pain. Pinched nerve and herniated discs.
About Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
