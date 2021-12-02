Overview

Dr. Sanjay Vyas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vyas works at Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants in Greenwood, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.