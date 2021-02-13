Overview

Dr. Sanjay Vora, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Vora works at Macomb Internal Medicine, PC in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.