Overview

Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory|University of Illinois at Chicago



Dr. Tripathi works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.