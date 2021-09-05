Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory|University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Tripathi works at
Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0956
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripathi?
excellant, caring surgeon in his field. Did my quadruple bypass in 2019.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1417904236
- Emory|University of Illinois at Chicago
- Robert Packer Hospital|University of Illinois
- Maulana Azad Medical College
Dr. Tripathi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Dr. Tripathi has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tripathi speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.