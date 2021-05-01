Dr. Sanjay Tomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Tomar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Tomar, MD is a Dermatologist in Clayton, NC. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Tomar works at
Locations
Carolina Dermatology and Endocrinology, PA244 MEDSPRING DR, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 359-0291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a recent Mohs procedure with Sanjay Tomar. He was gentle and patient, explaining the procedure and treatment options. I would recommend him to anyone considering this procedure.
About Dr. Sanjay Tomar, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomar works at
Dr. Tomar has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.