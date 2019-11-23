Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- NY
- Poughkeepsie
- Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD
Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Remember when do need to pick a surgeon, you are picking someone you are trusting your life too. I like Board Certified Surgeons with many years of experience. The other is the professional disposition, finding someone dedicated to their calling. I want to know they’ll go the extra mile if the surgery warrants it. I’m very happy I selected Dr Sanjay Thomas. Thank You, God Bless. GP 10/8/19 surgery at Vassar Hospital.
About Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902877822
Education & Certifications
- Bassett Healthcare
- Albany Med Coll
- CCNY
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.