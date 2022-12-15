Overview

Dr. Sanjay Thakkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Thakkar works at Yorkville Internists, SC in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.