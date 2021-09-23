Overview

Dr. Sanjay Shukla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Emory At Avalon in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.