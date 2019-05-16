Dr. Sanjay Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Fullerton - Virginia K. Crosson Cancer Center2151 N Harbor Blvd Ste 3200, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Exhibits unusual care and concern for patient understanding of treatment options. Under his care I am several years beyond my expected survival.
About Dr. Sanjay Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1174609358
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
- Barnes Hospital
- Barnes Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.