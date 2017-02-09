Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Lung and Sleep Centers of Maryland/LifeBridge Community Pulmonology1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 350, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 484-5686
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Shah is excellent. Very personable and takes the time to explain everything in a manner in which you can understand.
- Pulmonology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1992798581
- Montefiore Med Center
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
- Government Medical College Surat
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.