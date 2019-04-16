Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Greenbrier OB/GYN PC300 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 363-6210
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-5660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Consultants Ltd844 Kempsville Rd Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-0700
Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE Dr Shah and his staff! Dr. Shah was my Momma’s Dr now mine! He took such great care of my Momma i switched to his pratice! I have had sum health issue and they have been great! Definitely would recommend them to anyone!
About Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.