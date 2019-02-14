Overview

Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.