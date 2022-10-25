Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Sugar Land1350 First Colony Blvd Ste 205, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 277-5200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sethi is the best! He’s so thorough and caring. Professional, very knowledgeable, listens, explains things in ways you can understand, includes you in decisions, answers questions and reviews labs with you. If there is an issue he works to get to the bottom of it and will refer to other specialist to get more answers to rule out other things that may be causing the problem rather than being cancer as the case might be. I’m very happy to have Dr Sethi as my Oncologist since having Breast Cancer. His nurses and staff always return calls when questions or concerns come up.
About Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.