Overview

Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Acad Higher Ed and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sastry works at New Smyrna Beach Ambulatory Care Center in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in South Daytona, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.