Overview

Dr. Sanjay Sahay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sahay works at Sahay Medical Group in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.