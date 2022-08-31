Dr. Sanjay Rathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Rathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Rathi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT.
Dr. Rathi works at
Neurology Movement Disorders and Dystonia LLC14 Peck St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 773-3245
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
It's clear that Dr. Rathi knows his stuff. Very knowledgeable, very thorough when looking at symptoms, figuring out a diagnosis. Sometimes he seems very rushed, which makes it hard to get all questions answered. But his attention (when you have it) makes it worth the patience you need when you don't have his full attention. Making appointments and getting messages to him is a big con of the practice though, as the front desk is just brutal. More of a body guard than someone there to help. I have actually never left a successful message with the practice (or gotten any real help from the front desk). If the doctor didn't seem like he had A+ knowledge, I would have switched practices already. It's possible I still might down the road, trying to hold out because, again, the doctor seems like the best of the best. But that's worthless if the front desk doesn't let you through.
- English, Italian
- 1821007972
- Neurology

