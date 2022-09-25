Overview

Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ramakumar works at Biltmore Cardiology - Goodyear in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.