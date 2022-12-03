See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD

Neurotology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Prasad works at Advanced Ent in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ent
    1101 Wootton Pkwy Ste 900, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 352-3758
  2. 2
    9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 493-9409
  3. 3
    Tower Oaks Surgery Center
    3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-1711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 03, 2022
    We had been recommended to see an otology specialist for some hearing loss issues that my son was having. The office gave us an appointment fairly quickly considering our situation. We checked in a few minutes early to fill out the forms and though he had two other patients before us, we were seen within 10-15 minutes. Dr. Prasad was very friendly and showed an immediate concern for my sons condition, asking a lot of questions and taking the time to explain various issues that he could be having. He also inquired how this problem was affecting his work life quality and empathized with the challenges. He is an expert in this field and we felt very confident that Dr. Prasad would be able to diagnose and treat the problem in a systematic way. He laid out a plan of action and requested we schedule a follow up. His deep knowledge ,experience and concern are all reasons we are so glad that we found him.
    Nabila Altafullah — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1437232139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

