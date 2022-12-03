Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
1
Advanced Ent1101 Wootton Pkwy Ste 900, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (703) 352-3758
- 2 9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 493-9409
3
Tower Oaks Surgery Center3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-1711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had been recommended to see an otology specialist for some hearing loss issues that my son was having. The office gave us an appointment fairly quickly considering our situation. We checked in a few minutes early to fill out the forms and though he had two other patients before us, we were seen within 10-15 minutes. Dr. Prasad was very friendly and showed an immediate concern for my sons condition, asking a lot of questions and taking the time to explain various issues that he could be having. He also inquired how this problem was affecting his work life quality and empathized with the challenges. He is an expert in this field and we felt very confident that Dr. Prasad would be able to diagnose and treat the problem in a systematic way. He laid out a plan of action and requested we schedule a follow up. His deep knowledge ,experience and concern are all reasons we are so glad that we found him.
About Dr. Sanjay Prasad, MD
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437232139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
