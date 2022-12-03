Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Patra works at
Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough
About Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811106511
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine (SOM)
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patra works at
Dr. Patra has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patra.
