Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO

Pediatrics
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Patel works at Gupta and Gupta pediatrics in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Midland Office
    302 Secor St, Midland, TX 79701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2016
    I would definitely would recommend him. I love his NP she is very thorough. She listens to my concerns and has an open mind. Dr. Patel is very nice and exams the children very well. He too listens to your concerns. Very great Dr. and NP.
    Ashley Miller in Midland, TX — Dec 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821244286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

