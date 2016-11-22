Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.