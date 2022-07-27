Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Patel Podiatry Family Foot Care & Surgery, LLC in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.