Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Patel works at Heritage Surgery Center in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Surgery Center
    1501 Redbud Blvd, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-0771

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract Removal Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2017
    This specialty practice is the best in competent professional service that is coupled with friendly people who love their work. I recently had laser refractive surgery with multi focal lenses in both eyes and I am thrilled with the results. Each step of the process was explained and discussed in detail. I felt prepared and confident with my decision to do this procedure with Dr Patel and his cross trained staff. I highly recommend Heritage Eye Center.
    Martina Strouble in Mckinney, TX — Oct 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043263833
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Heritage Surgery Center in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

