Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Patel works at Heritage Surgery Center in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.