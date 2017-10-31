Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD
Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Heritage Surgery Center1501 Redbud Blvd, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-0771
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This specialty practice is the best in competent professional service that is coupled with friendly people who love their work. I recently had laser refractive surgery with multi focal lenses in both eyes and I am thrilled with the results. Each step of the process was explained and discussed in detail. I felt prepared and confident with my decision to do this procedure with Dr Patel and his cross trained staff. I highly recommend Heritage Eye Center.
About Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043263833
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.