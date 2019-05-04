Overview

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Ross University - Miramar (SOM) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at S. Patel, M.D. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.