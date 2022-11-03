Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
-
1
The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, PC1585 Barrington Rd Ste 101, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-7771Thursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 690-1776Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, P.C.303 E Army Trail Rd Ste 414, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (847) 884-7771
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always appreciate the professionalism, thoroughness and patience demonstrated by Dr. Patari and staff.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1083662068
- State University of New York
- University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
- SUNY Stonybrook Ny
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Univ. Wisconsin Milwaukee
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patari works at
Dr. Patari has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patari speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Patari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.