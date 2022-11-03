See All Hand Surgeons in Hoffman Estates, IL
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Patari works at The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, PC in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, PC
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 101, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-7771
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 690-1776
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, P.C.
    303 E Army Trail Rd Ste 414, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Always appreciate the professionalism, thoroughness and patience demonstrated by Dr. Patari and staff.
    Jim R — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1083662068
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York
    • University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
    • SUNY Stonybrook Ny
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • Univ. Wisconsin Milwaukee
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
