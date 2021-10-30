Dr. Sanjay Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Pandya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 375-4460
-
2
Austin Heart - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3308, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 795-1844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Heart - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 375-4477Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 651-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Texas True Choice
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
Can’t say enough good things about my experience with Dr. Pandya and Austin heart
About Dr. Sanjay Pandya, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1639277353
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.