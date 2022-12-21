Overview

Dr. Sanjay Oommen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Oommen works at Texas Oncology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.