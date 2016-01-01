Dr. Sanjay Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Naik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanjay Naik, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730131145
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
