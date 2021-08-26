Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Misra works at
Locations
-
1
Sanjay Misra MD PA315 N San Saba Ste 1175, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 270-9999
-
2
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-6111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?
Excellent, The most friendly and reliable staff. the doctors real friendly never met one like that and he's very knowledgeable. I wish all my doctor visits were like that. Keep up the hard work.????
About Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891896460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.