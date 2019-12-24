Dr. Sanjay Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Mishra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Ihg Connect703 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 843-9922
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He has been treating our family for over two years. He is knowledgeable and he was able to help our children overcome their problems.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144204751
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishra accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.