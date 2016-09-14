Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Century Cancer Centers - Medical Center, Houston, TX9150 Main St Ste A3, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 630-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, compassionate and full of encouragement
About Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Italian and Spanish
- 1316009806
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi, Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.