See All Radiation Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Saint Joseph Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Cancer Centers - Medical Center, Houston, TX
    9150 Main St Ste A3, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 630-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Adult Development Disorders
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Adult Development Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Sep 14, 2016
    Very professional, compassionate and full of encouragement
    Kemi A in Richmond, TX — Sep 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehta to family and friends

    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316009806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Saint Joseph Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi, Italian and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanjay Mehta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.