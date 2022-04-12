Dr. Sanjay Maniar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Maniar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Maniar, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Maniar works at
Locations
Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Sanjay Maniar, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1417278714
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hosp; Washington University
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rice U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniar speaks Gujarati.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniar.
