Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Dr. Lalla works at Personal Plastic Surgery in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Locations

    Personal Plastic Surgery
    383 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Benign Tumor
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Benign Tumor

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 30 ratings
    Oct 31, 2022
    Had a tummy tuck and bbl . I look fantastic . Thank you Dr Lalla
    — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1295797256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalla works at Personal Plastic Surgery in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lalla’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

