Dr. Sanjay Kunapuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kunapuli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Kunapuli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kunapuli works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 400, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunapuli?
Dr. Kunapuli is a fantastic doctor! He saved my life! He is very good at what he does and I appreciate everything he did for me!
About Dr. Sanjay Kunapuli, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- Male
- 1457555021
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Debakey Heart &Vascular Center|University of Texas Medical Branch|Utmb
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunapuli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunapuli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kunapuli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kunapuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunapuli works at
Dr. Kunapuli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunapuli speaks Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunapuli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunapuli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunapuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunapuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.