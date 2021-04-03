Overview

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Mercy Health Neurosurgery Management in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.