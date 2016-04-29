Overview

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.